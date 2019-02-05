‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 2 Reportedly Coming in September

Mayans M.C. Season 2 return may come at a similar time of year as its series premiere.

According to a report from Monsters and Critics, the FX motorcycle drama — a spinoff of hit drama series Sons of Anarchy — will return with new episodes in September.

FX CEO John Landgraf reportedly confirmed the month the series would be returning, though he did not provide as specific date. However, it is expected for the series to retain its Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET timeslot for Season 2.

When reached for comment, FX representatives said a September date has not been made official, but the show will most likely land a fall return date.

The series was renewed for Season 2 less than a month after its premiere.

“Mayans M.C. is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” Nick Grad, president original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions said in a statement at the time. “The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”

The rumored premiere aligns with series co-creator Kurt Sutter’s previous statement after the Season 1 finale in November, claiming the series would likely return in the fall.

“I’ll probably start back up with the writers at the end of January,” he revealed to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “We’ll go back into production around the end of May. I like to have at least 16 to 18 weeks upfront with my writers to get a grip on things. We’ll probably shoot for around the same time with the airing of season two. That’s the schedule of it all, but as far as the ideas? There’s a lot of viable jumping-off points.”

Series star Danny Pino, who plays the role of gang boss Miguel Galindo, previously revealed the cast did not get much time to celebrate the ratings success of the show when it first premiered.

“I don’t know if I ever really celebrated. I just want to keep working,” Pino told Entertainment Tonight. “Like, ‘O.K., we’ve now set a bar for ourselves. How do we surpass that? How do we dig deeper? How do we make the show and the characters and storylines more interesting and more relevant?’ That’s our task.’”

As for Season 2 hints, the actor admitted he did not know what would happen next on cable’s No.1 drama of 2018, though he revealed his hopes for the show to maintain its authenticity.

“The writers are masters at manipulating not only the story, but each character, so that they’re attuned to each character’s authenticity. And that can keep you guessing,” he told the outlet. “They’re pushing for authenticity. They want to see the complexity that we all have. We all have that hero and that villain in us.”