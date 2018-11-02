‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 1 Finale Photos Revealed

Mayans M.C. is reaching the end of its first season with the promise of surprises, death and a possible exile.

After nine episodes introducing the world of the Santo Padre charter of the Mayans motorcycle club, the Galindo cartel and Los Olvidados, the series will be reaching its breaking point with what will surely be a shocking episode.

The episode synopsis doesn’t give much indication as for what’s to come, though the latest photos from the episode find brothers EZ (JD Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) possibly going through with the murderous task they were assigned to in the previous episode.

“The club has reason to celebrate, but big changes leave the future uncertain,” the synopsis reads.

Take a look at the latest photos, and find out some of the things we can expect from the Mayans M.C. season finale.

Will They Kill Again?

At the end of season nine, Angel and EZ’s difficult conversation regarding his betrayal of the club was interrupted when Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) told them that if they murdered their cousin and former DEA agent Kevin (Maurice Compte), then EZ would be free to leave.

Prior to finding out what their task would be the brothers pledged to do whatever it took to get out from under Lincoln’s grasp, but will murdering family cross the line?

What Happened?

Angel and EZ found themselves caught in Potter’s hands after the brothers arrested with the body of Coco’s (Richard Cabral) mother in the trunk of the car they were driving.

In jail, Potter revealed to Angel that EZ had only joined the Mayans to act as an informant for the DEA in an effort to get his prison sentence settled so he could get his life back together. Angel felt betrayed by his brother’s actions, which left him feeling isolated from his family and keeping a secret from the club.

Making a Choice

After a meeting at the casino involving the Galindos and the Mayans, Angel gets he and EZ to get matching tattoos before he announces that after they get Potter’s task done, EZ has to walk away from Santo Padre, the club and his life.

In the promo for the finale, however, Felipe (Edward James Olmos) seems to be telling Angel to not let Potter turn him into a monster. Could Angel’s recent disappointments lead him further down the hole?

A Way Out

In the promo for “Cuervo/Tz’ikb’uul,” EZ appears to be sitting at the club’s table and telling Bishop (Michael Irby) some news, that he says “I understand.”

EZ did agree in the previous episode to walk away from the club once the deal with Potter was set, but does that mean Kevin is dead and he will actually walk away from his life?

Felipe

Felipe Reyes has had quite a first season of the series, with the reveal that he had been hiding a secret identity from his family that tied him to Adelita (Carla Baratta). His motivation for most of the first season has been to see EZ safely get through his informant responsibilities so he can get his life back on track.

We’ll have to wait and see how he takes the news of EZ’s possible departure.

The Sons are Back

The promo for the season finale teases the return of the original series’ motorcycle club, the Sons of Anarchy, during the episode.

In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment someone is seen parking their bike wearing the Sons cut, we will have to wait and see who it is. The Sons made an appearance during the season premiere, and Potter’s plan could involve bringing them down as he has a bone to pick from them since the regional series.

A Truce

Episode 9 revealed that the feud between the Galindo cartel and the rebel group Los Olvidados, had ended. Miguel (Danny Pino) revealed in a meeting at a casino that he and Adelita had made a deal that would benefit both of their organizations and give them the upper hand against the government.

Things could go wrong during the finale, however, as Potter has his sights set on bringing the rebel group down.

Mayhem

Though the Mayans have reason to celebrate now that they have a position of power within the Galindo and Los Olvidados’ partnership, the promo shows that things will not be going smoothly.

In between images of Angel getting slammed into a wall, Potter staring in a dark parking lot ominously and EZ stumbling to the ground with a bloody face.

Are you ready for the finale? Mayans M.C. airs its final episode of season 1 Tuesday, November 6 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.