‘Mayans M.C.’ Promo Spotlights Richard Cabral as Coco: ‘Have His Back and He’ll Have Yours’

Mayans M.C. premieres Tuesday, but that is not stopping the FX social media team from sharing more teasers on Twitter. One shared on Labor Day highlights Richard Cabral.

“Have his back and he’ll have yours,” reads the caption.

As for the graphic itself, it shows Cabral as Johnny “El Coco” Cruz, a full patch member of the Mayans M.C. As the camera pulls back, the live action Cabral fades into a stained-glass window image.

This is not the first time that El Coco has been featured in a teaser. He was the focus of a graphic shared on Aug. 22. “His actions speak louder than words,” the caption read.

Not too much is known about Cabral’s character, but the actor recently told Nuke The Fridge that the series will be a “game changer” for Latino culture, since it avoids many of the Hollywood stereotypes.

“Not only for me in my career but for generations to come for filmmakers, writers, and future directors. Growing up in East LA as a Mexican, there weren’t too many shows that represented us. This is not Stand and Deliver or a Cesar Chavez story but it’s a great thing to see happen,” Cabral explained. “People are gonna look at this in the future and say wow they were given an opportunity and they did it.”

Cabral, 34, is best known for his Emmy-nominated role on ABC’s American Crime. His film credits include A Better Life, End of Watch, The Counselor and Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones. He also appeared in episodes of Southland, Bosch and Fox’s Lethal Weapon.

As for Mayans M.C., the series is set about three years after the events of Sons of Anarchy and was created by Sons creator Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. J.D. Pardo stars as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a once-promising member of a Mexican family who leaves jail at the start of the series. He chooses to join the Mayans, following in the footsteps of his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas). Edward James Olmos co-stars as EZ’s father.

Other members of the cast include Sarah Bolger, Micharl Irby, Carla Baratta, Raoul Trujillo, Anthono Jaramillo and Danny Pino. Emilio Rivera will also appear as his Sons character, Marcus Alvarez, the President of the Mayans M.C. charter.

Mayans M.C. debuts on FX Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. You can also stream the pilot and all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy on FX+.

