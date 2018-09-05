‘Mayans M.C.’ Premiere Drops a Twist That Changes Everything

Mayans M.C.‘s season premiere is thrilling fans, but one well-guarded twist is shaking the entire premise of the show to its core.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. episode 1.

Mayans M.C. is all about Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a former convict turned prospect for the Mayans Motorcycle Club. His reason for being out of prison is that the cop he murdered turned out to be crooked, with the state deciding to let him out early due to the cop’s crimes.

We learn in this first episode that whole setup is not entirely true. It turns out, EZ is a snitch dishing out information on the cartel to the DEA in exchange for his lightened sentence. However, his betrayal is not entirely black-and-white.

The twist is hinted at when agent Kevin Jimenez (Maurice Compte) enters the butcher shop owned by EZ’s father, Felipe Reyes (James Olmos).

Jimenez asks for steaks, and Felipe wraps up a brown package with various numbers on it, as well as the cuts. As Jimenez pays, a DEA badge is shown in his wallet.

He hands Felipe payment and leaves just as Felipe notices a note that says “I have To Talk to Him Tonight!” wrapped up in a $10 bill.

Later in the episode, EZ arrives at the shop to hold a secret meeting with the agent.

“What’s this? I thought we never meet face-to-face,” EZ says.

Jimenez replies, “This couldn’t wait. I need to know what happened out on the 1-11 yesterday.”

EZ then lets him know that the Mayans’ cargo was jacked earlier and that they are still trying to figure out who did it. That is not exactly the truth, being as the club has discovered a Samoan gang was behind the hit. In fact, EZ has just left the cartel’s torture session with the shot-caller responsible for the hit.

However, Jimenez knows EZ is not telling the whole truth.

“Samoans? Nothing goes down on the street that I don’t hear about,” Jimenez says. “This only works if I can trust you, EZ. … You’re moving up. A lot faster than I imagined. I hope you’re keeping your head straight.”

EZ then becomes irritated at the entire meet-up, showing that he is not totally committed to being a rat. He demands Jimenez never meet him like this again.

“You don’t get to make that call,” Jimenez says. “Shit happens. Plays change. There’s no formula here. Gotta stay fluid.”

EZ flips out, demanding the agent explain himself, fearing the feds have altered his deal. Jimenez does not quite say the deal has changed, but he demands EZ respect him and do whatever is asked of him.

“You killed a cop. Your deal was a gift, and I’m the one who made it happen,” Jimenez says. “So if I say jump, you say ‘How high?’ … You know what you signed up for, cuz. Don’t get cocky. And don’t go making any big plans.”

EZ then clarifies the terms that he agreed to, stating he has no intention of betraying the Mayans. In fact, he wants to steer clear of the entire outlaw life once the DEA takes out the Galindo cartel.

“What I signed up for was feeding you intel on Galindo. Only Galindo,” EZ says. “My brother, the M.C., nothing touches them. And there’s only one plan, ‘cuz’. The day the DEA has enough to move on that cartel is the day I walk away. From you, the M.C., this town, all of it. I get my fucking life back.”

Jimenez is not pleased about this show of disobedience, saying, “I’ll take that life away.”

