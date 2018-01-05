‘Mayans MC’ Reveals New Logo With Official Twitter Account

It’s only recently been revealed that Mayans MC has been ordered for a full first season, and now FX unveiled a new logo for the show along with an official Twitter account.

The new logo for the series was revealed on Friday along with the debut of the shows official Twitter account.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So far they have only put out one tweet, a link to The Wrap’s article about the series order with the caption, “Patch over. 2018.”

Additionally, the Mayans MC Twitter account is only following three other Twitter accounts; Kurt Sutter’s, Edward James Olmos’, and JD Pardo’s.

According to a news release from FX, Mayans MC will consist of a “10-Episode First Season,” and will be overseen by Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter.

Co-president of FX’s Original Programming, Nick Grad, commented on the new development, saying, “Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style.”

“Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see,” he added.

The new series will reportedly be “set in a post Jax Teller world,” where a fresh-out-of-prison EZ Reyes “is a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border.” EZ is now forced to create a new outlaw identity for himself whereas once he was a “golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.”