New ‘Mayans M.C.’ Clip Keeps Its Sense of Humor Despite Pain

A new clip from Mayans MC shows that while the characters will deal with some pain, it will be balanced with a healthy dose of humor.

In the footage, In the footage, Neron ‘Creeper’ Vargas (Joseph Lucero) is hurt and being treated by a doctor who only speaks Spanish. Creeper, however, does not so he needs EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) to translate for him.

Joking around, Angel tells the doctors that the injured Mayan wants a “sex change,” to which all the gang members get a hearty laugh.

A spinoff of Sons of Anarchy, Mayans M.C. picks up in real time after the events of the 2014 series finale of its predecessor.

In addition to Pardo and Cardenas, the series also stars Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral and Danny Pino.

And to add more excitement with the addition of Lucero, recurring guest stars include Emilio Rivera, Frankie Loyal, Vincent Rocco Vargas, Maurice Compte, Gino Vento, Tony Plana and Ada Maris.

Jaramillo recently spoke to PopCulture.com about Mayans M.C., revealing how he believes it is going to be “a lot spicier” than Sons of Anarchy because of the “almost entire Hispanic cast.”

“It’s going to get spicy. It’s a little different,” he explained. “This is still Kurt Sutter. Whatever the imaginary world that he created in Sons of Anarchy, it continues with Mayans M.C.. It’s his world, and we’re living in it. You know what to expect from him.”

Jaramillo later clarified Mayans M.C. “is going to be different because it’s a different show, it’s a different type of actors, a different type of human beings.”

“It is a human being that comes from the same world. Disenfranchised person who’s trying to find their own way in the world,” he continued. “That’s why you join a motorcycle club, is because you don’t feel like your part of anything else. It’s the same type of human being, but it’s a different human.”

“Now we got a Hispanic cast. I think it’s going to be very sexy, cool show,” Jaramillo added. “It is going to be different, but you can expect a lot of the things that you saw in Sons of Anarchy to come back in [Mayans M.C.], because Kurt Sutter is the one who created this world.”

Fans can catch all the action, and spicy humor, of Mayans M.C. when the series debuts on Tuesday, Sept. 4 on FX.