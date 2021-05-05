'Mayans M.C.': Multiple Characters Die in Season 3, Episode 9

✖

Fans are nearing the end of Season 3 of Mayans M.C., yet there is still so much to explain. The good news is, it was announced on Monday that Season 4 is already in the works, so the popular series' audience will continue to watch the stories of their favorite characters play out. But before everyone reaches that point, their emotions are riding a roller coaster at the moment following Episode 9. Spoilers ahead for Season 3, Episode 9.

All season long, fans have witnessed the downward spiral of several characters, but as the finale nears, viewers are saying goodbye to some popular series faces, including prospect Steve (Momo Rodriguez), who was just fully patched, and Mexican Governor Sederica Palomo (Mía Maestro). Steve was welcomed into the club after Coco (Richard Cabral) was kicked out due to his lack of presence as he falls into drug addiction. However, Steve couldn't get over the fact that he killed someone the night the Santo Padre charter was attacked by fellow Mayans.

After making an attempt to talk to EZ (JD Pardo) about it before he knew he would be welcomed as a full member, EZ simply told him to just hide his feelings and move on because that's what being a member is about. He ultimately couldn't handle the lifestyle that was expected with being a Mayan member and died by suicide in front of his club members and their guests at a party.

As for Palomo, Adelita (Carla Baratta) sought revenge on the governor, accusing her of not following through with everything she said she would do for Mexico. Holding her at gunpoint while Mini (Melany Ochoa) circled the governor wearing a rabbit mask, Mini then proceeds to stab Palomo to death. While fans said goodbye to two major characters, they almost said goodbye to a third. All season long, fans have witnessed Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) in a downward spiral after the death of his mother Dita (Ada Maris). After he discovered that EZ was behind her death, and that his wife Emily (Sarah Bolger) was in contact with him, he assumed they were working together.

The leader of the Cartel then made the choice to drug his wife while she was in a bath as she sipped wine, but quickly after he pushed her body under the rose-petaled water after nearly passing out, he quickly ran in to revive her. Fans will more than likely see their relationship play out during the finale and throughout the new, upcoming season that will take place next year.

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff series was renewed for another season, and fans are thrilled. "Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of Mayans M.C.," FX original programming president Nick Grad said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Through three seasons, Mayans has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table."

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. They become available the next day on Hulu, and PopCulture readers get a free trial. The Season 3 episodes are currently available on the streaming service, along with the first two seasons of the FX Network show.

