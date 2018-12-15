8 ‘Mayans MC’ Moments ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Can’t Get Enough Of

Sons of Anarchy and television fans were given a precious gift in 2018 with the series premiere of spinoff series Mayans M.C.

The new motorcycle drama delighted fans during its 10-episode season and was named the No.1 cable drama of the year. Along with several hidden callbacks to the flagship series and compelling storytelling, Mayans found its way into the hearts of Sons fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Take a look at some of the moments from Mayans M.C.‘s first season that made us get obsessed with the show.

Gemma at the Prison

The series’ first episode gave fans the Sons of Anarchy they didn’t know they were yearning in a now-iconic flashback scene.

While showing the moment that Mayans lead EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) and then girlfriend Emily (Sarah Bolger) broke up while he was in prison, a tense moment between the guards and EZ led to the appearance of fan-favorite Sons antagonist Gemma Teller-Morrow (Katey Sagal)

After seeing the security guards tackle EZ to the ground as he tried to run after Emily, Gemma turned around as she sat in a nearby table at the visitor’s area and simply uttered the word: “Assholes.”

Visiting Sons

The Sons of Anarchy’s San Bernardino charter made a surprise appearance during the Mayans premiere episode to help the motorcycle club out of a complicated situation.

As the Mayans found themselves outgunned in a graveyard standoff, the legendary motorcycle club made their special appearance and helped them out of the sticky situation.

A Son Goes Missing

Episode 2 took another page off Sons of Anarchy‘s book with a familiar and intense storyline featuring Adelita (Carla Baratta) kidnapping Emily and Miguel Galindo’s (Danny Pino) baby in an attempt to hit the head of the Galindo cartel where it hurts.

The storyline made Sons fans remember the tense period on the flagship series when Jax Teller’s (Charlie Hunnam) child Abel was kidnapped in season three, leading the club to travel to Belfast, Ireland.

Card Game Prize

Episode two also revealed a beloved Sons recurring character was now hanging around the Mayans. In a quick scene, Chucky (Michael Ornstein) was revealed to be working at the Mayans’ scrap yard.

Later in the season, the Mayans revealed they had won Chucky from the Sons after a hilarious game of cards. We’ve never been happier to see the Sons of Anarchy lose.

A Worthy Match

The Mayans’ biggest adversary to date was revealed in an eerie fashion at the end of Episode 6, when Assistant U.S. Attorney Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) showed up with a promise to wreak havoc on the group’s plans.

Up until the end of the season, Potter’s plans were creating trouble for the club and the Galindo cartel, though an unexpected alliance could mean an interesting change in the dynamics in Season 2.

Big Reveal

Inside the drama of the club and their dealings with the cartel, EZ, his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) and their family drama played a huge role in Season 1.

When Potter told Angel about EZ’s true intentions when joining the Mayans — delivering information to the cartel to lessen his previous prison sentence — the reveal led to a massive change in their relationship.

Jax Teller Reference

The season finale had quite a few fascinating Easter Eggs for fans to enjoy, but none were better for fans than Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) bringing up Jax.

“Our club has a relationship with Charming. Volatile past but a profitable peace. I’m gonna make sure I keep that promise to Jax Teller,” Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) says when discussing the possibility of a new deal between SAMCRO.

‘Happy’ Ties

The final minutes of Mayans shocked fans of both series when it revealed a massive link to the flagship series.

When revealing the culprit of EZ’s mother’s death, the show unveiled that the man responsible for the murder was Sons member Happy Lowman. The episode ended with a massive cliffhanger as present-day EZ looked across a Mayans party to be face-to-face with his mother’s killer.

Are you ready for more Mayans M.C.? The series returns for Season 2 in 2019 on FX.