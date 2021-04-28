'Mayans M.C.': Will Miguel Turn on His Wife?

✖

Season 3 of Mayans M.C. has been emotional, to say the least. Fans have gotten to see their favorite characters beyond the kutte, but with that, they're learning some truths. At the end of last season, Miguel's (Danny Pino) mother Dita (Ada Maris) died at the hands of EZ (JD Pardo) as he sought revenge for what happened to his parents during his childhood. As far as Miguel is concerned, his mother died by suicide. Spoilers ahead for Season 3, Episode 8.

At the beginning of Season 3, Miguel has been questioning why his mother would do such a thing. He even went as far as to visit EZ's father, Felipe (Edward James Olmos), who he recently discovered had a romantic past with Dita after finding a photo of the two tucked away inside a page of her favorite book. His lack of answers has caused him to go mad, ending lives and even stepping out on his wife, Emily (Sarah Bolger). However, he's now putting the pieces together, and he doesn't feel his mother took her own life.

After speaking with the coroner, Miguel has been informed that after an investigation, they believe his mother was strangled to death. This has caused another spark inside of him to figure out what really happened, especially since he already doubted that she died by suicide. Fans will remember Emily fired their maid, Maria, a few episodes back, but that was the first person he turned to since learning the new news because he knew Maria and his mother were close. After asking Maria if there was anything bothering his mother before her death, she confessed that Dita was scared of Emily because she was involved with the Reyes family.

Although Miguel doesn't have all the answers yet, he's slowing learning about his wife's past with EZ, after he was already shocked to learn Dita had a romantic past with his father Felipe. While Emily and Miguel are trying to get back on track with their marriage, learning what really happened to his mother and his wife's possible involvement is not helping their case, and only time will tell if their marriage will survive moving forward.

New episode of Mayans M.C. air every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. They become available the next day on Hulu, and PopCulture.com readers get a free trial. The first eight episodes are currently available on the streaming service, along with the first two seasons of the FX Network show.

