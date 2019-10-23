‘Mayans M.C.’: Major Characters Seriously Injured, Nearly Dead in Episode 8 Cliffhanger

Not everyone made it out safely after the Mayans M.C.‘s meeting with the Sons of Anarchy. The FX hit drama series featured the ultimate crossover episode with its flagship series, as SAMCRO came together the Mayans to discuss a big change to their guns business. The problem brought the Santo Padre chapter to the table with a Mexican club they had sparred with in Episode 7, which brought an uncomfortable air to negotiations. The Mexican club’s revenge finally came at the end of the episode, leaving some characters in danger of never being the same again.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. Season 2, Episode 8: “Kukulkan”

Tuesday’s new episode saw as the Mayans agreed to an early meeting with SAMCRO to discuss them leaving the guns business, as their late leader Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) always wanted.

With the help of the return of fan-favorite Sons character Chibs (Tommy Flanagan), SAMCRO made a triumphant return to television. The club revealed to Bishop (Michael Irby) and the Mayans that the port where the Irish send the guns is going to shut down, so their part of the gun business is going away in three weeks.

Though the inconvenience presents the best way for the club to leave the guns business once and for all, their suggestion for which club to replace them with presents new issues for the Mayans. The Sons reveal they were in touch with a club from Tijuana who would be perfect replacement.

The problem is that the Mayans had a run-in with the club the week before ending with nine of their men dead. The Sons hadn’t heard about the drama from the other club, so they believe they might still be willing to work with them. Bishop agrees to hear them out if they come to the table.

The tense negotiations show the leaders of the other club are seeking “restitution” for the men they lost. Despite some moments where things could have gone violent, Chibs manages to control everyone’s anger and lead the way to an acceptable deal for all involved.

When Chibs and the SAMCRO riders leave, the Mayans decide to celebrate their successful day at the lodge. They don’t notice that the other club is hiding in a van outside of the property.

That night, EZ is getting things in order with the bikes when the other club begins their attack with an explosion. They then start to shoot up the place, surprising the Mayans. The first person we see get badly shot is Riz (Antonio Jaramillo), who collapses into the ground as other members also get shot.

As they try to put out a fire outside, EZ and the others realize Coco (Richard Cabral) is burning in parts of his body and they quickly turn it down. After the confrontation, the Mayans spring into action and scream for an ambulance, as Riz still has a faint pulse.

As the ones outside tend to Coco, he reveals as the episode is coming to an end that he can’t see a thing. It seems the fire has injured his eyes, and we will have to wait and see if it will be permanent.

Will Riz survive? Will Coco ever be the same again? Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.