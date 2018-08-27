‘Mayans M.C.’ Hard at Work in New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

The crew is hard at work in a new behind-the-scenes photo for FX series Mayans MC.

The cast and crew behind Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC is hard at work to bring fans season 1 of the highly anticipated series, which is set to premiere on the network on Sept. 4.

The new series has continuously revved up its fanbase as the premiere date draws closer, sharing snippets of the Mayans’ world with behind-the-scenes photos, teasers, and trailers over the past few weeks and months. In July, the cast and crew debuted the series’ first official trailer at San Diego Comic Con, giving fans their first true glimpse into the world of the Mayans Motorcycle Club and into the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, portrayed by JD Pardo, who is fresh out of prison and a prospect member of the Mayans Motorcycle Club.

The first episode, titled “Perro/Oc,” will introduce fans to EZ, whose “fate is in flux as the M.C. and the cartel find a common adversary.”

In addition to Pardo, the series, set three years after the death of Sons of Anarchy character Jax Teller, will also star Edward James Olmos, Michael Irby, Sarah Bolger, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, and Emilio Rivera, who will reprise his role as Marcus Alvarez, President of the Mayans MC Oakland Charter.

Despite having a number of similarities to the mothership series, Mayans MC will also have several differences from SOA, the least of which is the inclusion of flashbacks, which will be “organic” to the series. When fans tune in to the first episode, they should also expect to hear a number of f-bombs being dropped, four of which will be dropped within the first 13 minutes of the premiere.

“I’m not quite sure where the shift has happened, but there is a lot more freedom in terms of language and we will be able to say ‘f–’ on FX,” series creator Kurt Sutter told fans at SDCC. “I always do a ‘fuck’ inventory at the end of every script and go, ‘Oh, that’s way too much.’”

Mayans MC, which Sutter originally began thinking of as early as season 5 of Sons of Anarchy, premieres its 10-episode first season Sept. 4 on FX.