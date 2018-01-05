FX Orders ‘Mayans MC’ for Full Season

Sons of Anarchy fans, get out your leather cuts and rev your engines — because it’s time to ride again. Mayans MC, The SOA spinoff, has officially been ordered for a full season by FX.

#SonsofAnarchy spinoff #MayansMC has officially been ordered to series by FX. Will debut in late summer/early fall! #TCA18 — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) January 5, 2018

Ten episodes of the new series will premiere in late summer or early fall, the cable network announced Friday afternoon.

“[SOA creator] Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style,” said Nick Grad, President of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Production. “Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see.”

The spinoff is set after the events of the SOA finale and follows a new recruit named EZ Reyes (Revolution‘s JD Pardo) as he pledges to the pivotal Mayans motorcycle club, which alternated between friend and foe of SOA‘s SAMCRO.

Fresh out of prison, EZ must carve out his identity after once being his town’s golden boy who had the American Dream within his grasp.

In addition to Pardo, Mayans MC stars Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Clayton Cardenas, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Raoul Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo and Carla Baratta.

There have been no mentions of cameos by former SOA characters, but in order for them to appear in the spin-off they’d have to be alive after SOA‘s finale — which fans will remember leaves pretty few options.

While it’s highly unlikely Charlie Hunnam will be showing up as Jax Teller, it’s possible Jax’s son Abel will make an appearance despite the efforts his father took to separate him from club life.

Sutter has been working toward the spinoff for months, and announced that the pilot wrapped filming on the second attempt at the pilot episode in November.

“Mayans MC Pilot 2.0. Wrapped. #mayansmc #samcroquartet,” he wrote on Twitter.

The reshoots episode came after FX called for a re-written script and casting changes. Sutter explained to PopCulture.com that it isn’t unusual to be embarking on reshoots. He said a similar situation happened before SOA premiered.

“Ironically, I don’t know why I was surprised,” Sutter said of the decision to reshoot. “It was the same situation we had on Sons, we had major recast and we reshot 95% of the pilot and that’s gonna happen again.”

“What it does for me is it allows me to watch it and then go what didn’t work, what did work, and really do a big rewrite,” he continued.

The Mayans MC pilot was written by Sutter and Elgin James. Norberto Barba (Lights Out, The Bridge) was brought in to direct the reshot version.