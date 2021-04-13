'Mayans M.C' Episode 6 Preview Reveals What Group Shot EZ

✖

Season 3 of Mayans M.C. continues on Tuesday night and provides more information after the stunning conclusion of Episode 5, which fans can rewatch on Hulu. The episode ended with Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo) taking a bullet to the torso, and now the latest trailer has shed some light on the violent incident. It reveals which group targeted the fan-favorite biker.

The preview reveals that EZ did not succumb to his injuries. Instead, it shows him receiving treatment at the hospital before heading out on the open road with Gaby (Sulem Calderon). Additionally, the short clip provides more information about his attacker. It shows the shooter in a hospital bed while another man stands nearby. He isn't a member of Santo Padre, but he is wearing a Mayans Kutte. The patch says that he belongs to the Stockton charter.

According to the trailer, the attacker clearly has some attachment to Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera). The former MC president heads to the hospital with Nestor (Geno Vento) in tow, seemingly intent on stopping Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas) from exacting violent revenge. However, Alvarez sparks an intense confrontation with Bishop (Michael Irby), who says "You're not a Mayan, so don't think you've got a say in what we do."

The trailer only provides brief glimpses at the intense moments that will unfold, as well as the possible violence. However, it does confirm that Angel will be on the warpath after learning that his little brother took a bullet. The glimpses of him openly brandishing a handgun while stalking through the halls of the hospital only set up potential violence.

What the trailer did not fully reveal is which charter fully targeted EZ and Santo Padre. The man standing in the hospital had a Stockton patch on his Kutte, but an earlier moment in the episode showed a different group. When Tucson president Ibarra (Mike Beltran) pulled up to a building with a van full of heroin, several other Mayans walked out to confront him. Canche (Jimmy Gonzales), the leader of the Yuma charter was the man leading the group. Were members of Stockton in this group, or did Canche send them to attack EZ?

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. They become available the next day on Hulu. The first five episodes are currently available on the streaming service, along with the first two seasons of the FX Network show.

