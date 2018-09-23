‘Mayans M.C.’ Episode 4 Photos Revealed

On Tuesday, Mayans M.C. will wrap up its first month on the air, and new photos from the episode show a whole lot of tense scenes.

Episode 4 of Mayans is titled “Murciélago/Zotz.” While the preview promised lots of action and heavy artillery, the teaser images suggest a more subdued installment, full of anticipation and anxiety. Things are finally heating up and getting entangled as the show moves forward, with the Jenga tower of conflicting plots and schemes shaking more and more precariously.

Mayans M.C. is a spin-off of FX‘s hit Sons of Anarachy, though it has already shown that it can stand well enough on its own. The show follows a charter of the Mayans motorcycle club from the original series, living on the border of California and Mexico. Its star, Eziekel “EZ” Reyes (J.D. Pardo) is shaping up to be a more honest and righteous hero than one would expect from a show like this. He himself is already playing no less than three sides in the war between drug cartels, law enforcement and rebels, and that is just counting the first three episodes.

The show is riding high with a number of solid reviews and a 78-percent-positive score on Rotten Tomatoes. Judging by the general conversation on social media, fans of Sons of Anarchy were already pre-sold on Mayans. Additionally, the series gives an easy entry point for those that have heard of the older series but do not want to commit to an entire seven-season run.



Here are the early sneak peeks at the next episode.

Episode 4 finds the Mayans gang in a stand-off once again.

While there is plenty of posturing going on, it is interesting how often EZ rests his hands close to his chest, as though protecting his heart from further damage.

In episode 3, EZ was mocked for his “prospect” cutte, and forced to defend his pride against a cop. It appears he is getting more comfortable in the apparel, holding it tight like a piece of armor.

Bishop Losa, President of the Mayans Santo Padre chapter, remains something of a wild card to fans as we enter the fourth episode. He has proven to be fiercely protective of his club, but has also shown that there is not much he can do to stand up against demands from the cartel. Soon, he may be faced with a decision between the two.

Despite creator Kurt Sutter’s promise that Mayans would be largely separate from Sons of Anarchy, familiar faces continue to crop up.

Fans are not complaining, however, as Chucky Marstein (Michael Ornstein) is a welcome site in the gang’s predicament.

Coco Cruz (Richard Cabral) is generally cocky on the show, making it all the more ominous as he glowers alone at his booth in this shot.

The presence of two extra waters is all the more confusing, and raises questions about who Coco is meeting with and who he is double-crossing now.

Felipe Reyes proved that he can be a man of action in last week’s episode.

This week, we may see his poker face put to the test as he stares down Agent Kevin Jimenez (Maurice Compte) outside of his shop.

A trailer for episode 4 went up shortly before the photos were released, painting a more grim picture for this week’s episode.

Another big shoot out appears to be in store for the club, but at least EZ has a good sense of humor about it.

While things have already gotten complicated for the Mayans gang, the season has hardly started.

It is important to remember that there is a lot more to see before we can draw any conclusions, and there is plenty of time for allegiances to change.

Mayans M.C. episode 4, “Murciélago/Zotz,” premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.