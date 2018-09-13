‘Mayans M.C.’ Episode 3 Preview Released

Mayans M.C. just unveiled a preview for episode 3, and things will not be slowing down any time soon.

As the race for the Galindo cartel and the Mayans charter to rescue Miguel’s baby intesifies, it seems as though loyalties will be tested.

“I know this must be hard for you,” Angel (Clayton Cardenas) tells his brother EZ (JD Pardo), “but you can’t let it bleed into what we’re doing.”

“He lied to me,” Emily (Sarah Bolger) is seen telling her mother in law as images of Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) threatening someone with a knife.

“This is the cost of doing the business with the cartel,” Bishop (Michael Irby) says.

“This isn’t just about your son,” someone says to Emily off-screen as viewers revisit the moment from episode two where the baby was kidnapped.

As was revealed even before the baby was kidnapped, Miguel and Emily’s son was kidnapped by Adelita (Carla Baratta) and her group of Los Olvidados, or The Forgotten Ones, as a form of revenge for the perpetual violence and corruption that the cartel has brought to Mexico.

Some of the Mayans members, including Angel, EZ and Coco (Richard Cabral) are aware of Adelita’s plans and are willing to let it happen, as they desire the future of the motorcycle club to be outside of the cartel’s influence.

The tense situation has EZ caught in the middle, as he used to be in a relationship with Emily and wants to help her find her baby, but can’t go against the motorcycle club’s interests as a prospect of the crew.

Also, EZ might not be too keen on getting attention on himself from the cartel as he is working with the DEA to take down Miguel’s operation as a condition for his early release from prison.

Though not revealed in the trailer, Mayans’ third episode might also feature a quick cameo appearance from a former character from its flagship series Sons of Anarchy, much like in episodes 1 and 2.

In the first two episodes, the series has seen a quick cameo in a flashback scene from fan-favorite matriarch Gemma Teller-Morrow (Katey Sagal), and Chuckie (Michael Ornstein) was revealed to have relocated from Charming to Southern California to work at the Mayans’ scrap yard.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.