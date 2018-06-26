‘Mayans MC’ Star Emilio Rivera Reveals San Diego Comic Con Panel Date and Time

The Mayans motorcycle club is rolling in to San Diego Comic Con, with star Emilio Rivera revealing the date for the Mayans MC SDCC panel.

Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC is not set to premiere until sometime this fall, but the cast is getting ready to hype up the series and give fans plenty of spoilers during their Sunday, July 22, 1 p.m. panel at SDCC in Hall H.

“Rollout gonna be at the #sandiegocomiccon with my #mayansmc Familia hope to see You there,” Rivera, who is reprising his role as Marcus Alvarez in the Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans MC, announced on his Instagram.

The FX series, which is reportedly “set in a post Jax Teller world” and follows new Mayans motorcycle club recruit EZ Reyes, will be taking over Hall H for the panel, according to Variety. Co-creator, executive producer, writer, and director Kurt Sutter, co-creator, co-executive producer, and writer Elgin James, and executive producer and director Norberto Barba will join Rivera and stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent Rocco Vargas.

Along with a sneak peek of the series, it is also expected that the premiere date will be announced during the panel.

Ride above the law. Mayans M.C. takes control this Fall on FX. #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/d7fO9iwN1K — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) June 11, 2018



Ahead of SDCC, the cast and crew, including creator Kurt Sutter, have been sharing plenty of sneak peeks, including a teaser trailer that should Rivera’s Marcus Alvarez, the president of the Mayans Motorcycle Club, and the rest of the Mayan crew revving their motorcycle engines and hauling off on top of a long wall.

Rivera, who appeared on the original FX cult favorite series, is the only lead character in the new show, which begins three years after the death of Charlie Hunnam’s Jax Teller in Sons of Anarchy.

Gino Vento will star alongside Rivera as Nester, an intimidating head of security who will stop at nothing to enforce his boss’ orders. Meanwhile, Tony Plana will play a well-versed consigliere who knows the old ways of the Galindo Cartel named Devante.

It is not yet known if any other Sons of Anarchy characters will make cameos on the new series.

“We want to acknowledge where we came from, and those fans, and balance that with a show that’s original and different and doesn’t feel like the Latino version of Sons of Anarchy,” Sutter said of the series.

Mayans MC is expected to start this fall with a 10-episode debut season.