‘Mayans M.C.’ Introduces Edward James Olmos as Felipe in New Teaser

The latest teaser for Mayans M.C. introduces fans to Felipe Reyes, the family patriarch played by Edward James Olmos.

Felipe Reyes looks to be an important figure in the upcoming Sons of Anarchy spin-off series. As the father of Eziekel “EZ” Reyes (J.D. Pardo) and Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas) he will apparently be a kind of moral compass. While Angel offers to indoctrinate his ex-con brother into the Mayans biker club, Felipe continues to encourage both of his sons to choose a righteous path, even — and especially — when it is harder.

The new teaser on the Mayans M.C. Twitter account captures this humility in nine seconds. Felipe is shown in profile, wearing a loose-fitting work shirt, his gray hair slicked back. He is a far cry from most of the characters in this bleak biker world — totally unassuming and non-threatening, no leather, patches or tattoos.

Olmos is one of the biggest stars in the cast of this new drama. At 71 years old, he has a prodigious Hollywood resume going back to the 1970s. He also has a legendary reputation for activism, having worked hard to organize the Latino community in the U.S. and give back.

As Felipe Reyes, Olmos will apparently have a large role in shaping the dynamic between his fictional sons. In a recent interview with Gamespot, series co-creator Elgin James explained that Felipe’s wife, Marisol Reyes, was originally alive and active in the plot. She had even been cast, and filmed a bit before James and Kurt Sutter decided to re-write the Reyes story.

In the final cut, Felipe Reyes is a widower, and Marisol’s absence hangs heavy between the three mourning men. In a certain sense, Felipe will apparently assume the role of the angel on EZ’s shoulder, while Angel Reyes will play the devil on the other side. The sad and desperate family will be pulled in all directions over the course of the show, with plenty of room for drama.

James also gave a pretty clear hint as to which direction EZ will likely go in. He explained that the show begins with EZ as a prospect for the gang, but he likely won’t stay that way.

“There’s nothing more American than for someone who starts as a bar back here in the Beverly Hilton and then in 10 years owns a Beverly Hilton,” James explained. “You know, that’s the American dream. So that’s what we’re gonna have with our prospect. He’s the lowest of the low and he’s got quite a climb for him.”



Mayans M.C. premieres Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on FX. The first episode is available now to subscribers of the FX Now streaming service.