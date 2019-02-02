‘Mayans M.C.’ Co-Stars Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera and Edward James Olmos Take Part in Super Bowl 53 Festivities

Mayans M.C. star Danny Pino reunited with co-stars Emilio Rivera and Edward James Olmos at Super Bowl festivities in Atlanta Saturday, making it clear where his allegiances lie.

“‘The enemy of my enemy is my friend.’ Go Rams,” Pino wrote in the caption.

In the photo, the Miami-born Pino wore a Miami Dolphins t-shirt, while Olmos and Rivera wore Los Angeles Rams jerseys. While the Dolphins are not in the Super Bowl and have not been there since 1984, they are the New England Patriots‘ AFC East division rivals. In fact, one of the Patriots’ five losses this past season was the “Miami Miracle” game in December, which ended with the Dolphins pulling off a miracle play with multiple lateral passes to win in the last play of the game.

Rivera also shared a few photos and videos from an event at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Rivera and Olmos were joined by Danny Trejo, getting Rams fans excited. Actor Louie Anderson also made an appearance in one of Rivera’s photos.

“With the Great [Anderson] and my [Mayans M.C.] Brother [Pino], getting this [Super Bowl LIII] weekend started [Rams] House,” Rivera wrote.

On Mayans M.C., Pino stars as Miguel Galindo, the son of the Galindo Cartel founder Jose Galindo, while Rivera reprises his Sons of Anarchy role, Mayans M.C. Oakland Charter president Marcus Alvarez. Olmos stars as Felipe Reyes, the father of J.D. Pardo’s Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes.

The series is set a few years after the events of Sons of Anarchy and was created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James.

Mayans M.C. was picked up for a second season in October, after the first four episodes aired.

“It still feels like a dream that Kurt took a shot on me, and that every day I get to learn from him and work with our brilliant writers, cast and crew who pour their hearts, blood and sweat into bringing Mayans M.C. to life,” James said in a statement at the time. “I’m also grateful to FX, Fox 21 and FXP for their support and faith in me. I’m excited for the fans’ response to the rest of this season and I can’t wait to get back in the writers room and get to work on season two.”

Aside from Mayans M.C., Pino also starred in CBS’ Cold Case and NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and Rams kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sunday.

Photo credit: Instagram/Danny Pino