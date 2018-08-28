‘Mayans M.C.’ Counts Down to Season Premiere in New Teaser: ‘1 Week to Go’

FX is continuing their countdown to the premiere of Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans M.C.

There is officially only one week left until fans will be taken into the world of the Mayans Motorcycle Club along the California-Mexico border, and Mayans M.C. is continuing to rev up the excitement in a new photo with series star Sarah Bolger, who will play Emily in the motorcycle drama.

Videos by PopCulture.com



Bolger, who will portray EZ Reyes’ childhood sweetheart and harbors deep “secrets,” joins a cast that includes JD Pardo, Emilio Rivera, Edward James Olmos, Michael Irby, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino, Raoul Trujillo, Carla Baratta, and Antonio Jaramillo, who portrays Michael “Riz” Ariza, the “secretary” of the group.

Jaramillo recently teased the “dream gig” to PopCulture.com.

“We have a job to do,” he said. “We have to tell a story and there’s a lot of responsibilities with that, but it is fun to go to work and put on a cut, a leather cut, some sick pair of jeans, a pair of cowboy boots, and then get on your bike and, ‘Let’s go.’ And a cigarette every now and then, and tell a story. A story that people are interested in and hearing.”

That story will reportedly be a lot “spicier” than its Sons of Anarchy counterpart thanks to its largely Latinx cast.

“Let’s just say that this is going to be a lot spicier. We have an almost entire Hispanic cast,” Jaramillo teased, adding that Mayans M.C. is “a little different” from what fans remember of SOA.

“This is still Kurt Sutter. Whatever the imaginary world that he created in Sons of Anarchy, it continues with Mayans M.C. It’s his world, and we’re living in it. You know what to expect from him,” he said, going on to explain that “it’s going to be different because it’s a different show, it’s a different type of actors, a different type of human beings.”

Taking place roughly three years after the death of Sons of Anarchy‘s Jax Teller, Mayans M.C. follows Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, who becomes a new prospect member of the Mayans Motorcycle Club following his release from prison.

Mayans M.C. premieres its 10-episode first season Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.