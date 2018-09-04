‘Mayans M.C.’ Brings EZ Reyes Out of Hiding in Countdown to Tuesday’s Premiere

The Mayans M.C. premiere is upon us, with the series rolling out its final teasers hyping the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series before its premiere.

The show’s official Twitter page released a teaser Sunday featuring lead JD Pardo’s Ezequiel “EZ” Reyes fresh off of Stockton State Prison, with a mission to make his way up the rankings of the motorcycle club.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Your past shapes your future. #MayansFX premieres 9/4 on FX. pic.twitter.com/ehsY8NRVqf — Mayans MC (@MayansFX) September 2, 2018

The video also shows his high school sweetheart Emily (Sarah Bolger) begging to “know the truth” about something we’ll have to tune in to find out.

In the series, Pardo plays Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, who is released from prison at the beginning of the pilot. He chooses to follow in the footsteps of his brother Angel (Clayton Reyes) and join the Mayans M.C. The brothers come from a once prominent Mexican family, led by their father, Felipe (Edward James Olmos) and mother, Marisol (Jacqueline Obradors).

Bolger’s Emily is not all innocence, however, as she is described as having moved up in society, and the outlaw life, while EZ was in prison.

Other members of the cast include Richard Cabral who plays Johnny “El Coco” Cruz, a full-patch member of the motorcycle club, and Raoul Trujillo is Vice Presidente Che “Taza” Romero. Antonio Jaramillo plays Mayans M.C. member Michael “Riz” Ariza and Michael Irby stars as Obispo “Bishop” Losa, president of the Mayans M.C. Santo Padre Chapter.

The show will also explore cartel violence, as the Galindo Cartel led by Miguel (Danny Pino), will play a huge role on the show. Carla Baratta stars as Adelita, as woman whose life was ruined by the cartel.

Throughout the series, there will be several references to Sons, since it is set in the same world. However, the focus is on telling the story of EZ, whose life is very different from Sons protagonist Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam).

“It’s about being stuck between two worlds. That’s something we really wanted to do. Like EZ doesn’t belong there, but he’s from there. You know? We’re actually on the border stuck between two worlds. He’s not a club member, but he is,” co-creator Elgin James told GameSpot recently.

James, a former gang member himself, said the show is not about the death of the idea of American dreams, just the death of one specific dream.

“We’re gonna get to see that and then realize that now he’s gonna go on to the most American of dreams, which is the dream of becoming an outlaw,” James said.

Mayans M.C. premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on FX.