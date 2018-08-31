‘Mayans M.C.’ Star Antonio Jaramillo Means Business in New Teaser

Mayans M.C. has unveiled a new teaser featuring actor Antonio Jaramillo whose character Riz means “business.”

In the teaser Jaramillo is seen holding what appears to be a brick of cocaine as he stars into the camera.

“The club’s business is his business,” reads a caption on the tweet in which the teaser was first shared.

In addition to Jaramillo, Mayans M.C. also stars J. D. Pardo, Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, and Richard Cabral, among others.

While not much has been known about Michael “Riz” Ariza up to this point, in a previous interview Jaramillo shared a few details about the role exclusively with PopCulture.com.

Describing Riz as “the secretary of the group,” Jaramillo explained that “he looks at what comes in and what goes out, as far as money… as far as numbers goes. That’s his gig.”

Jaramillo also went on to speak candidly about his thoughts on the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series, saying that it will be “spicier” than the original show. “Let’s just say that this is going to be a lot spicier,” he asserted. “We have an almost entire Hispanic cast.”

“It’s going to get spicy. It’s a little different. This is still Kurt Sutter. Whatever the imaginary world that he created in Sons of Anarchy, it continues with Mayans M.C.,” Jaramillo continued. “It’s his world, and we’re living in it. You know what to expect from him.”

While many have focused on what the similarities between the two shows will be, Jaramillo was clear that Mayans M.C. is still “going to be different because it’s a different show, it’s a different type of actors, a different type of human beings.”

“It is a human being that comes from the same world,” he said. “Disenfranchised person who’s trying to find their own way in the world. That’s why you join a motorcycle club, is because you don’t feel like your part of anything else. It’s the same type of human being, but it’s a different human.”

“Now we got a Hispanic cast. I think it’s going to be very sexy, cool show,” the actor added. “It is going to be different, but you can expect a lot of the things that you saw in Sons of Anarchy to come back in [Mayans M.C.], because Kurt Sutter is the one who created this world.”

Fans can catch Jaramillo and the rest of the Mayans crew when the series debuts on Tuesday, Sept. 4 on FX.