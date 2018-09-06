‘Mayans M.C.’ Actor Clayton Cardenas Injured Himself Shooting Cemetery Scene

Not even the cast of Mayans M.C. can come out unharmed if they mess with the dead.

Following the highly-anticipated series premiere of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff series, the show’s official Twitter account tweeted a hilarious video of star JD Pardo, telling the story of how co-star Clayton Cardenas got injured while filming one of the pilot’s action-packed scenes.

“This is how it really went down,” a shirtless Pardo told the camera. “So we’re doing the cemetery scene. We’re doing the fight with the Samoans and, in between takes, Clayton starts kicking over headstones, not kicking them over but kicking them and we’re like, ‘what are you doing man?‘”

The video then shifts to show Cardenas limping toward the actors.

“‘That’s disrespectful, that’s someone’s grave like, you can’t kick someone’s headstone,’” Pardo says, trying not to laugh.

“Next scene, Action!,” Pardo laughs as he mimics what looks like an impression of Cardenas getting injured during filming of the shooting, “he messed up his knee…”

He reportedly needed three stitches from the injury.

“…and then right after that, he was dusting off the headstones and sh—,” Pardo said laughing as Cardenas limped away, probably headed to ask the dead for forgiveness.

Fans of the new series from co-creator Kurt Sutter replied to the tweet with complimentary messages for the new show, while also poking fun at Cardenas’ injury.

“LMAOO Karma Got You Clayton I Hope You Are Okay Though,” one user wrote.

“I’m going to watch it again tonight. And probably tomorrow, too. I think I’m in love with this show!” another one wrote.

Others probably weren’t able to pay attention to the story, as they were too busy commenting on Pardo’s body.

“JD is shirtless. Thank you,” one user wrote along with a fire emoji.

“Oh COME ON!!! Why you gotta tease us with a shirtless [JD Pardo],” another one gushed.

Gladly, Cardenas was able to keep working, and dusting off headstones, despite his injury.

The scene that Pardo was referring to was the scene when the Mayans have their shooting standoff against the Samoans and appear to be losing, until the San Bernardino chapter of the Sons of Anarchy comes to the rescue.

The tense scene was a nod to the original series, and even brought back Les Packer, the president of the charter, who appeared on Sons of Anarchy for two episodes while discussing business with Jax.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.