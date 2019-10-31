‘Mayans M.C.’ Actor Antonio Jaramillo Speaks out After Major Character Killed off Show

Mayans M.C.’s latest casualty is speaking out following their tragic death. The latest episode of the FX motorcycle drama saw the direct aftermath of the Vatos Malditos’ surprise attack on the Mayans, which left Coco (Richard Cabral) and Ria (Antonio Jaramillo) in serious danger. With the vote about whether to seek revenge in the balance, Taza (Raoul Trujillo) took matters into his own hands to secure the actions would be avenged, resulting in him killing the hospitalized Riz to push the club to fight back.

Jaramillo spoke out about Rez’s death in a new video posted on the show’s official social media account.

“I just want to say thank you for the love and support,” he said in the clip. “I wish the cast much success for the rest of the seasons, of the show. It is a great show with a great cast.”

“It was a nice ride. Thank you for inviting me along, and if it is goodbye, I want to say goodbye to you all,” he added, before throwing a kiss at the camera.

Jaramillo later responded to the tweet from his official account and sent an extra message of gratitude to fans of the show.

Thanks to all da fans of #SOA and #MayansMC 4 da #love boom!! — Antonio Jaramillo (@antoniojmllo) October 30, 2019

Riz’s death was a shocker to many fans of the show as Taza chose to mess with his friend’s breathing tube in hospital. After the doctors called time of death, Taza remained by his old friend’s side, knowing the death was necessary to ensure the club would seek revenge for the surprise attack.

The Vatos drama began in Episode 7 when the club attacked one of their warehouses, where they were keeping undocumented immigrants hostage to demand more money from their families in the U.S. Things got more complicated in Episode 8 when the Sons of Anarchy announced they’d be stepping away from the guns business, and that the only replacement available was the Vatos.

The Mayans agreed to work with them and hoped bygones would be bygones, but the episode ended with the club staging the surprise attack. The ambush left Riz nearly dead and Coco temporarily blind.

With Riz’s death, it is a certainty that next week’s Season 2 finale will be a bloody affair. The episode should also help to uncover more secrets about the history between the Reyes and the Galindo families, as the preview for the episode shows EZ (JD Pardo) possibly taking revenge for his mother’s death many years in the past.

Will you miss Riz? The Mayans M.C. Season 2 finale airs Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.