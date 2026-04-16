Matt LeBlanc Series ‘Flint’ in Development at CBS

Matt LeBlanc is working on a new show.

CBS is developing a new cop drama starring the Friends alum.

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The network has ordered a development room to start writing scripts for Flint from 24 showrunner Evan Katz. Flint is being developed in partnership with LeBlanc, who will star and executive produce pending a series order. The project is from CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles)

Per CBS, Flint “tells the story of a burnt-out LAPD detective who, on the verge of retirement, is blindsided when the city extends his service by five years. Determined to get fired, he breaks rules and disobeys orders, which, to his dismay, makes him an even better cop.”

If ordered to series for the 2027-2028 season, this will mark LeBlanc’s return to the Eye Network. He previously starred in the sitcom Man with a Plan, which ran for four seasons from 2016 to 2020. Additionally, one of LeBlanc’s first acting roles was in the short-lived ‘90s CBS drama TV 101, which ran for just one season from November 1988 to March 1989.

Flint will also mark LeBlanc’s return to acting, since his role as Adam Burns in Man with a Plan. Since the show is only in development, it might still be a while until more details are shared, including who will be joining him in the potential show. Meanwhile, CBS will be premiering a few new shows this fall, including the vampire comedy Eternally Yours, the Robert and Michelle King drama Cupertino, and the new NCIS series NCIS: New York. Midseason 2027 will see the long-awaited Matthew Gray Gubler-led drama Einstein finally premiering.

Pictured (L-R): Matt LeBlanc as Adam (Photo by Eddy Chen/CBS via Getty Images)

Matt LeBlanc is best known for his role as Joey Tribbiani on Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 and is still a fan-favorite to this day. He reprised the role in the spinoff series Joey, which ran for two seasons from 2004 to 2006. Additional credits include Episodes, Lovesick, Web Therapy, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, All the Queen’s Men, Charlie’s Angels, Lost in Space, Ed, Reform School Girl, Lookin’ Italian, and Vinnie & Bobby.

It’s unknown when more information is expected on Flint (working title), but details will likely be released in the coming months. At the very least, with CBS already working on the 2027-2028 season, it’s possible that more shows will follow.