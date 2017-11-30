Matt Lauer Spotted for the First Time Since He Was Fired

A day after he was fired from NBC’s Today for “inappropriate sexual behavior,” Matt Lauer was spotted out and about in East Hampton, New York, where his family lives.

Matt Lauer was spotted for the first time since he was fired from NBC News after allegations of sexual misconduct. https://t.co/kVSkerKDgq — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) November 30, 2017

The 59-year-old former Today Show anchor stepped out of his Jeep to meet with a man identified by Entertainment Tonight as criminal defense attorney Eddie Burke, Jr. According to his law firm’s website, Burke and his associates have “been involved in high profile cases as well as several high verdict negligence cases that have been the topic of articles and discussions in national media.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In Lauer’s first appearance since the sexual harassment and assault allegations surfaced, he hugged Burke and handed him a piece of paper before getting back in his vehicle and driving away.

An eyewitness told ET that the TV personality appeared “sad and sheepish” and “did not look happy” during the exchange.

Lauer wore a navy blue sweater, jeans, brown boots and dark sunglasses to his brief meeting, which occurred just hours after his former colleague, Savannah Guthrie, read aloud his statement at the top of Thursday’s Today show. In the statement, he addresses the sexual misconduct allegations that led to his termination after 20 years on the NBC morning program.

“As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” Lauer said. “I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job.”

Lauer was terminated Tuesday night after NBC received a “detailed” complaint from a former colleague of Lauer’s who accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace. NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement that the claim gave the network “reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.”

After the news of Lauer’s firing hit, two more women filed sexual misconduct complaints with NBC against Lauer. One unnamed woman alleged he sexually assaulted her in his office, which he was able to lock with a button under his desk, in 2001.

A report by Variety also detailed more than 10 accounts of sexual misconduct by Lauer, ranging from accusations of sexting or buying adult toys to graphic sexual assault.