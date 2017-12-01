Megyn Kelly Reportedly Wants to Replace Matt Lauer on ‘Today’

After Matt Lauer was fired from NBC on Wednesday after a complaint alleging inappropriate sexual behavior, the Today show is down one anchor after Lauer’s departure.

Multiple sources have told Page Six that Megyn Kelly, who currently hosts the 9 a.m. hour of the show, is reportedly eyeing Lauer’s former position, although one insider insists that she doesn’t want the job.

On Thursday, Kelly invited both Lauer and his accusers onto her show.

“As hard as it to report on one of our own colleagues, we remain committed to telling people’s stories if they choose to come forward, and the women in this case, too … are invited and welcome to do exactly that on this show,” she said. “We have been that place in all of the other cases and we will be that place as well for the accused, here on this hour.”

Kelly, who previously detailed her alleged experiences with sexual harassment she experienced while working at Fox News, was suffering from low ratings on her hour of Today before seeing an improvement after she began focusing on the recent conversation surrounding sexual harassment in the workplace.

During Thursday’s episode, the anchor spoke with NBC correspondent Stephanie Gosk, who estimated the number of Lauer accusers to be “as many as eight.”

Kelly’s invitation to Lauer and his accusers came after Lauer released a statement on Thursday expressing his “sorrow and regret.”

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” read the statement, which was shared by Savannah Guthrie during the Today show’s Thursday broadcast. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

