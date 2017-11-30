‘Today’ Announces Two Additional Women Came Forward With Allegations Against Matt Lauer

WATCH: Two additional women came forward to NBC after the news of Matt Lauer’s firing broke pic.twitter.com/qdsfpI7wmO — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 30, 2017

One day after Today hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb announced the termination of their friend and colleague Matt Lauer, they returned to broadcast new allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

After the long-time NBC host was fired based on a single complaint of “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” two additional women came forward to network executives following the initial report.

NBC confirmed Thursday that the initial complaint against Lauer alleged that he acted inappropriately toward a former colleague at the Sochi Olympics in 2014, and that the lewd behavior continued after the trip was over.

Reporters at Variety and the New York Times claim several women had spoken to them about sexual misconduct claims against Lauer in the months leading up to his firing. Each publication was working on investigative reports on the veteran anchor’s behavior, which were published later Wednesday afternoon.

Of those reports’ claims, which ranged from sexting and buying adult toys as gifts to a graphic incident of sexual assault, some women said they reported Lauer for his inappropriate behavior.

“Several women told Variety they complained to executives at the network about Lauer’s behavior, which fell on dead ears,” the publication reported Wednesday.

NBC responded with its own version of the story: “We can say unequivocally that prior to Monday night, current NBC management was never made aware of any complaints about Matt Lauer’s conduct.”

After the initial complaint was filed against Lauer on Monday night, NBC Chairman Andrew Lack decided to terminate the long-time anchor on Tuesday. The news of his firing was announced Wednesday by Today co-host Guthrie.

Lauer issued a statement to the network on Thursday, expressing “sorrow and regret” for his actions over the years.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly,” he said in part.

Lauer added that he is committed to rebuilding his life following the scandal: “Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full time job.”

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC