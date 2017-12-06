Bob Saget Told Matt Lauer to Get Divorced and Pursue Younger Women in 2008 Roast

Filed under “jokes that didn’t age well” are numerous cracks from a 2008 roast of Matt Lauer, but the latest that has resurfaced is a joke from Bob Saget encouraging Lauer to divorce his wife in pursuit of younger women.

At the roast, the divorced comedian of the same age as Lauer reportedly told Lauer to come to the “Dark Side.”

“Do what I’m doing, Matt. Come into the Dark Side. My next wife hasn’t even been born yet,” Saget said, according to a Village Voice report published at the time.

Fast forward nearly ten years later since Lauer’s firing for “inappropriate sexual behavior,” and recent reports have detailed a tumultuous marriage between Lauer and his wife of 19 years, Annette Roque. Not only did rumors abound of infidelity on Lauer’s part, but Roque reportedly once filed for divorce in 2006. Lauer reportedly offered Roque $5 million to stay married.

Earlier this week, the newly disgraced Lauer was spotted dropping his son off at school in the Hamptons while wearing his wedding ring, but a report from Page Six alleged that he and Roque have lived separately for seven years and that Lauer visits the sprawling Hamptons estate where Roque and their three children live only on weekends.

A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Lauer and Roque were spending time apart even before he was fired.

“Matt and Annette lived separately, with Matt spending many nights in his Manhattan apartment,” the source said.

At least five nights a week, Lauer would reportedly stay in his Manhattan apartment on the Upper East Side. Neighbors told reporters that they can’t recall ever seeing Roque or the children visiting Lauer there.

Lauer’s wedding band photos also come hot on the heels of a report that says Roque left the U.S. after Lauer was fired to be in her native country of the Netherlands.

Lauer was fired from Today after a female colleague filed a “detailed complaint” against Lauer alleging “inappropriate sexual behavior the in the workplace.” After Savannah Guthrie broke the news that Lauer was fired at the top of last Wednesday’s Today show, two other women filed complaints with NBC against Lauer.

That same day, Variety published an exposé detailing accusations from multiple other women claiming sexual harassment, misconduct and assault against Lauer.

Lauer issued a statement last week that was read on the air during Today.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” the statement read. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed,” Lauer continued. “I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”