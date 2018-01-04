Matt Lauer Still Calling ‘Today’ Producers With Show Notes

Matt Lauer reportedly is not quit ready to cut all ties with Today.

Page Six reports that Lauer has been contacting producers of the NBC morning with notes on the broadcast.

The particular instance cited was an email sent by the disgraced former anchor detailing why a music choice was not fitting for the opening of a certain segment.

The outlet says Lauer’s notes “have not been warmly received.”

NBC refused to comment on the alleged contact from Lauer, and the Today alum in question has been completely quiet since his initial apology.

This contact is a bit unexpected, being as his reputation has been tarnished and reports have claimed he wants to keep a low profile.

Lauer’s fall from grace began when he was fired from NBC after proof of sexual misconduct on Lauer’s part was presented to the network. His presence has been quickly scrubbed from NBC offices, and his office — where sexual assaults allegedly occurred — will reportedly be “demolished.”

Photo Credit: NBC / Nathan Congleton