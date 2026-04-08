‘Matlock’: Olympia and Matty Discuss Hiring a Very Familiar Tech Expert (Exclusive Clip)

Matlock is brand-new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

In “The Future Is Nigh,” airing on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “Olympia and the team take on a client, Vicki (Martinez), who is fighting to gain full control of an AI afterlife software company she developed with her late sister.”

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“Also, Olympia tries to repair her relationship with Sarah, and Matty gets a troubling call from Joey,” the logline continues. In the sneak peek, Olympia talks to Matty about hiring a tech expert who can explain AI. After Matty makes a robot joke, Olympia reveals she’s been thinking about Remy’s cousin, Langston, but Matty suspects it might not just be because he’s good at his job.

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It seems like Olympia is crushing big time, and it’s not so surprising, considering who plays her love interest. Edwin Hodge made his debut as Langston Wright in last week’s episode, finally joining his wife, Skye P. Marshall, who plays Olympia. The two tied the knot in 2024, but due to their busy schedules last year with Matlock for Marshall and FBI: Most Wanted for Hodge, they weren’t able to find the time to appear on each other’s shows. Matlock marks Hodge’s first role since Most Wanted ended last year, and it certainly seems like the perfect role for him.

By the way that Olympia is acting or trying not to act, Langston has made quite the first impression on her. And Matty has already started teasing her about it. Since it can be assumed that Langston and Olympia will be working together more, who knows what will become of that relationship. As of now, Hodge doesn’t seem to have any more upcoming projects, so it’s entirely possible he’ll be sticking around for a while.

Even though Matlock’s sophomore season is winding down, there will be much more to look forward to, and possibly even more of Olympia and Langston. CBS has renewed the legal drama for Season 3, so there should be more information soon on when to expect it. For now, fans can look forward to the remaining Season 2 episodes. Watch a sneak peek above from the new episode of Matlock, airing on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.