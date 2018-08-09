‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 2 Trailer Released by Amazon

Amazon released the season two trailer for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Thursday, giving fans another look at the candy-colored '50s world created by Amy Sherman-Palladino.

The minute-long teaser packs in a dizzying look at Midge's (Rachel Brosnahan) life since the end of season one. Her mother Rose (Marin Hinkle) is already on her about dating again and her father Abe (Tony Shalhoub) still looks mad about everything. Midge also looks to be on good terms with her ex-husband Joel (Michael Zegen).

She is also still driving Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein) crazy as the two work try to keep Midge's stand-up career afloat. A trip to the Catskills is also in the cards.

The first season of Mrs. Maisel was critically acclaimed, winning the Golden Globes for Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy and Best Actress - Musical or Comedy for Rachel Brosnahan. The series is also up for nine Emmys, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub and Jane Lynch were all nominated for their performances.

Amazon already renewed Mrs. Maisel for a third season, but co-executive producer Dan Palladino told The Hollywood Reporter he does not see the show going on for too much longer.

"We have sort of a general arc. We have it from the very, very beginning of where each individual family member will kind of be, not so much the specifics but really sort of the general arc of Midge's career, and the family, and how all the family is changing," Palladino said. "It's hard to call out a number of seasons. There will be less than 10, and more than two. How about that for an answer?"

"Nobody can accuse us of at least not trying to go for it," Sherman-Palladino said of the new season. "Go big or go home. It's been a very ambitious season."

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel starts in 1958, with Midge getting a divorce from Joel, a wannabe comic. Joel tells her he had an affair, which leads to their divorce. Midge gets frustrated and heads to the Gaslight Cafe to give an impromptu stand-up comic performance, which ends when she is arrested for indecent exposure. While in prison, she meets Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby), who inspires her to start a career in stand-up. She enlists Susie as her agent/mentor.

In season two, Midge and Susie head on the road so she can perform on the Borscht Belt.

Amazon will post the second season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel later this year. All eight season one episodes are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

