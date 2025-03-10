Marvel TV Show Renewed for Another Season: Disney Confirms New Episodes of ‘Spidey and His Amazing Friends’ Are on the Way

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is returning to the television screen once again. Spidey and His Amazing Friends has been renewed for a fifth season.

The animated series, which focuses on the adventures of a young Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, and Miles Morales, airs on Disney Junior. In the series, the three Spiders team up to teach children the benefits of teaming up and solving problems together.

Often, the series collaborates with other Marvel shows or characters. Black Panther, Ms. Marvel, Hulk, Iron Man, Ant-Man, Squirrel Girl, and more have appeared in the show. Additionally, the series did a crossover episode with the Disney+ animated series Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur in 2024.

“Spider-Man is one of Marvel’s most iconic characters, beloved by fans of all ages for over 60 years,” said Brad Winderbaum, head of Marvel Television and Marvel Animation in a statement. “These characters can speak to audiences of all ages, and Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends is a fun, vibrant entry point for kids to the wider Marvel Universe. There’s plenty more adventures ahead for Spidey, Spin, and Ghost-Spider, and we’re excited to partner with Disney Branded Television on a fifth season.”

The series is currently in its third season, with episodes being added to Disney+ at a later date. Notably, Patrick Stump of rock group Fall Out Boy is the show’s composer and also performs the series’ theme song.

Season three of Spidey and His Amazing Friends is currently airing on Disney Jr. Episodes premiere on an irregular basis.