Everything Coming to Disney+ in February 2025

The Disney+ streaming library is continuing to grow in 2025. After kicking off the new year with dozens of new arrivals, including Goosebumps: The Vanishing and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Disney’s streaming platform is getting ready to add even more streaming titles in February 2025.

As new episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place drop throughout the month, Disney+ will also be adding several all-new titles, including Pixar’s first original animated series Win or Lose. Set to debut on Feb. 19 with a two-episode premiere, the long-awaited series follows “intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game.” Also new to the streamer will be the docuseries Harlem Ice and The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl. Meanwhile, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will return for its second season.

You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $9.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $15.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in February.

Feb. 5

Kindergarten: The Musical (S1, 5 episodes)

My Best Friend’s An Animal (S1, 6 episodes)

Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Episodes 3-5

Feb. 7

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S2, 10 episodes)

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl – Premiere

In honor of “The Lion King’s” 30th Anniversary, the Hollywood Bowl transforms into the Pride Lands for an immersive concert event. This music event celebrates the franchise’s evolution, from the 1994 animated film to the Tony Award-winning musical, and the 2019 and 2024 live-action films, honoring the music and characters that made it a global phenomenon.

Feb. 10

Cheerleader Generation (S1, 10 episodes)

The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders

Feb. 12

Pupstruction (S2, 6 episodes)

Harlem Ice – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

“Harlem Ice” is a five-part documentary series following the girls of Figure Skating in Harlem as they prepare for competitions, performances, and a life-changing global experience. Through their eyes, we experience the highs and lows of the FSH Season, and the unique experiences they have as girls of color, breaking the ice ceiling and gaining access to a global stage.

Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Episodes 6-8

Feb. 13

Shuffle of Love: A Descendants Short Story

SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) *available through February 22

Feb. 17

Adam Eats the 80s (S1, 10 episodes)

Magic of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Feb. 19

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 5 episodes)

Win or Lose – Two-Episode Premiere

Pixar’s first original series follows intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game. The series reveals what it actually feels like to be in the shoes of each character—the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire—with incredibly funny, very emotional and uniquely animated perspectives.

“Coach’s Kid”

Laurie (voice of Rosie Foss) may not be the most skilled player on her softball team, but she makes up for it in spirit—most of the time. The 12-year-old struggles with insecurity that manifests into an amorphous, sentient creature called Sweaty (voice of Jo Firestone) that only she can see. Laurie’s anxiety mounts as the championship draws nearer—she literally carries an ever-growing Sweaty on her back, struggling under its weight. All she wants is to score a hit and make her dad aka Coach (voice of Will Forte) proud.

“Blue”

Frank (voice of Josh Thomson), a middle-school teacher and the umpire for the local softball league, lives his life from the sidelines. On the field, he never waivers: a strike is a strike and an out is an out, period. In his personal life, however, he’s guarded when it comes to social situations, donning metaphorical protective gear—just like an umpire behind the plate. When Frank reluctantly tries a dating app, he surprises himself with newfound confidence. He even begins to entertain ideas of winning his ex, Monica (voice of Vyvan Pham), back. But then again, being vulnerable might be the wrong call.

Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – Episodes 9 & 10

Feb. 21

Theme Song Takeover (S3, 6 episodes)

Feb. 22

Fur Babies (S1, 4 episodes)

Feb. 24

Find My Country House (S1, 10 episodes)

Kim of Queens (S1, 12 episodes)

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski (S1, 6 episodes)

Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes (S1, 10 episodes)

Feb. 26

Win or Lose – New Episodes

Feb. 28

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S6, 5 episodes)

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place – 12 New Episodes

When Billie, a young wizard in need of training, shows up at the Russo’s home, Justin must dust off his magical skills to ensure the future of the Wizard World.