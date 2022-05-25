'Martin' Reunion Gets an Official Release Date

✖

Martin fans are getting their prayers answered. After years of rumors of a reboot, the original cast is reuniting. Instead of an actual revised series, the beloved gang is coming back for a special reunion episode. Per an official press release, the 90-minute special, which will premiere on BET+, takes fans back to the iconic Martin living room set and reunites the original cast – Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II – for a once in a lifetime celebration of the show's five season-long history. Hosted by comedian Affion Crockett, the cast will look back on the show's most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford. Ford died at the age of 52 from a ruptured abdominal aneurysm in 2016. He starred as Martin's best friend.

The special will also feature musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, giving them the reunion of sorts fans have been waiting for. Who will participate in the musical selections is not yet public, but Martin fans are familiar with some of the show's high-profile guests such as Jodeci, Keith Washington, Brian McKnight, Babyface, and the late Notorious B.I.G.

Martin aired on FOX from 1992 to 1997 and starred Martin Lawrence as Martin Payne, a Detroit DJ for WZUP radio (and later host of a TV show), along with his girlfriend Gina (Tisha Campbell) and their friends Pam (Tichina Arnold), Cole (Carl Anthony Payne), and Tommy (Thomas Mikal Ford). It became one of the highest-rated and beloved sitcoms of the 90s. Reruns still air on cable networks today. All five seasons are now streaming on BET+ and HBO Max.

The show came to an abrupt end, despite the high ratings, amid conflict between Lawrence and Campbell. Campbell accused her on-screen love interest of sexual harassment. As a result, the two could not be featured in scenes together. The show concluded with their characters moving to LA for career opportunities. Campbell and Lawrence have since made amends.