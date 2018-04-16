Harry Anderson, ‘Night Court’ Star and ‘Cheers’ Actor, Dies at 65

Harry Anderson, the actor who played Judge Harry Stone on Night Court, died at his home in Asheville, North Carolina Monday. He was 65 years old.

I just confirmed with Asheville PD that actor Harry Anderson died in his home this morning. No foul play is suspected. Anderson is best known for the role of Judge Harry Stone on the 1984–92 television series Night Court. pic.twitter.com/qOLknWRgsA — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) April 16, 2018

Anderson’s death was first reported by WSPA. Asheville Police Department PIO Christina Hallingse confirmed that police were called to Anderson’s home before 8 a.m. Monday morning. No foul play is suspected in his death.

According to WLOS, Anderson previously lived in New Orleans, and relocated to North Carolina after Hurricane Katrina.

Anderson was a three-time Emmy nominee for his role on Night Court, which aired from 1984 to 1992. He also memorably showed off his magic skills on Cheers as the recurring conman Harry “The Hat” Gittes.

The actor also starred as Richie Tozier in the 1990 version of Stephen King’s It and played Jim Korman in Tales from the Crypt.

After Night Court ended, Anderson landed the lead role in Dave’s World, a CBS sitcom based on the work of columnist Dave Barry. Anderson played Barry in all four seasons from 1993 to 1997.

Anderson also appeared on eight episodes of Saturday Night Live in the early 1980s and hosted several magic specials.

Anderson later appeared in 30 Rock‘s Night Court reunion episode in 2008. His last role as an actor was in 2014’s A Matter of Faith.

However, Anderson was also a touring magician. In a 2014 interview with the Atlanta Journal Constitution, he said he had no interest in returning to a regular TV series role. His last attempt at a long-running TV job was in 1999, when he hosted What’s My Line for CBS. Anderson said the network quit on the show early so it could support Survivor, which is still on the air.

Anderson also owned a nightclub in New Orlean’s French Quarter called Oswald’s Speakeasy and a magic shop. He became such a well-known figure in New Orleans that his decision to leave in 2006 was covered by the New York Times.

“I don’t want people to think somebody pushed me, so I took my marbles and I went home,” he told the Times. “We love this place.”

According to TMZ, Anderson is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Morgan, and their two children.

Photo Credit: NBC