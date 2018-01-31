Mark Salling Attempted Suicide Several Times Before Death

Mark Salling was found dead from an apparent suicide on Tuesday, but sources claim he has attempted to take his own life multiple times in the past.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that before the Glee actor was reportedly found hanging from a tree near his home in the Sunland area of Los Angeles, he had made “several suicide attempts.” Investigators interviewed witnesses who knew the 35-year-old actor, and many claimed he struggled mentally leading up to his plea sentencing, which was scheduled to take place in March.

“He was in a dark place. He was very lonely. He was very depressed,” a former friend of Salling told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “He was going to prison soon. Whoever was in his life pretty much cut him off.”

Salling’s death comes after the actor pleaded guilty in December to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor. According to prosecutors, more than 50,000 images of child pornography were found on his computer.

The actor admittedly struggled with depression ahead of his death, telling the judge at his formal plea hearing in December that he was on medication to treat the disease. He allegedly attempted suicide by cutting his wrists shortly after reaching his plea agreement, though he and his lawyers denied that claim.

“After the scandal, a lot of people cut him out. There were certain people he would talk to here and there but he lost all his true friendships,” the friend said. “He moved away from Los Angeles after the news broke because he wanted to just get out.”

The friend said those who were once close to Salling were stunned by the news of his death, adding, “There’s really no words in this sort of situation. His closest friends are just in shock — from everything over the past couple of years.”

Salling’s body was discovered Tuesday morning after police received a call to perform a “welfare check” on the actor, whose family member had reported him as a missing person around 3 a.m. They were somehow led to a little league baseball field and nearby creek, where his remains were found.

Homocide detectives were called to the scene to rule out foul play, but all evidence suggests that the actor, who played Puck in all six seasons of Glee, died by suicide.

Salling’s family confirmed his death, issuing a statement through their lawyer.

“I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away early this morning,” the lawyer said. “Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.”

Photo credit: Shutterstock