Mark-Paul Gosselaar Breaks Silence Over ‘Saved by the Bell’ Sequel Revival

Following the announcement that Saved by the Bell is getting a sequel series on NBC’s new streaming service, former star of the show Mark-Paul Gosselaar has broken his silence on the news, saying that he was never actually asked to be a apart of it.

“I read it in the trades just like everybody else this morning,” he told Variety while in attendance at the Mixed-ish premiere red carpet on Monday evening. “Honestly, I was never approached. I woke up to the news this morning with a kind of ‘huh’ response.”

Gosselaar is staring in the ABC spin-off of black-ish, and therefore, he explained, may not have an opportunity to appear in the upcoming NBC produced series.

“I’m on ABC, so it doesn’t really fit into that considering Disney Plus, so I understand the business side of things,” he stated. “But I had no idea it was that far along.”

Notably, Gosselaar’s character Zack Morris is still mentioned in the description of the new series, as it is revealed that Zach became the Governor of California, but now is in a tight spot over closing down a number of under-performing schools in the state.

He opts to fix the situation by moving the impacted student to higher-performing schools, which includes his alma mater Bayside. It’s implied that this will lead to some unexpected dynamics for all the students, parents, and teachers involved.

Details of the series sequel detail that former Saved by the Bell stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley — who played A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively — will star.

At this time, there is no word on whether or not other former stars of the show will return, but it is said that producers are actively working on securing some cameos at the very least.

NBC’s new streaming service is named Peacock, and it is currently scheduled to launch in April 2020.