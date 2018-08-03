‘Game of Thrones’ Star Mark Gatiss Reveals Whether He Returns for Final Season

Game of Thrones is set to return for its final season in 2019, and fans have been doing all they can to try and figure out which characters will survive the end of the show.

While most of the cast has been tight-lipped when it comes to their fates, Mark Gatiss, who plays Tycho Nestoris, recently spoke to Shortlist to spill his role in the eighth season.

As it turns out, Gatiss won’t actually appear in the final batch of episodes, seemingly indicating that the Iron Bank won’t play much of a role in Westeros in the near future.

“I’m not in it, so I guess I survive,” the actor revealed. “Although they might just mention offhand that I’ve had my head bitten off by a dragon off-screen or something.”

Gatiss appeared on three seasons of the show, most recently settling the Iron Bank’s debt with Cersei Lannister and forcing the Queen’s army to sack Highgarden.

Last year, Gatiss offered his idea for a possible ending to the show while appearing on the U.K.’s Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.

The actor shared that he pitched the plot to showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, though they weren’t exactly receptive to his idea.

“I pitched to Dan and David, the showrunners, that I should be the last person alive in the show because obviously if anyone survives it is the banks,” he said. “They just laughed at me. I could imagine one final shot where I just walk among the bodies of absolutely everyone, turn to the camera and say ‘next.’”

As for what is known about GOT‘s final season, the answer is not much.

Series star Maisie Williams recently dished about the show on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and while she revealed she knows how the show ends, she can’t exactly talk about it.

“I know the end of Game of Thrones,” she said.

Williams shared that she also shared the series’ ending with her mom, sending her the show’s scripts.

“Are you allowed to give your mom?” Kimmel asked. Williams responded, “Probably, not actually. They say don’t give them to anyone.”

The 21-year-old added that she was in bed reading the script when she learned how things would end for her character, Arya Stark.

“I was in my bed, I think, just like reading. It’s just surreal, to be honest,” she said. “Being with this show for so long and then it also having the following that it does, everyone is just waiting for this moment and you read it and it’s incredible.”

Photo Credit: HBO