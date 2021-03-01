Mario Lopez Sums up How Many Feel About the 2021 Golden Globes in One Post

✖

Sunday night may have been one of the most glamorous nights of the year as Hollywood A-listers gathered virtually for the 2021 Golden Globes, but Mario Lopez’s night was anything but. As award season officially kicked off, the virtual format of the ceremony, a safety precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic, meant that many celebrated from home, with the Saved By the Bell star and Access Hollywood co-host getting candid about the relatable way he spent the night.

Lopez opened up about how he was spending the night in a post shared just before the official start of the awards show. As others dressed to the nines and took to the virtual red carpet for the pre-show event, the actor revealed he was at home cleaning up after his dog. In an Instagram post, Lopez hilariously showcased the drastic contrast between the 2020 and 2021 Golden Globes, sharing a throwback photo of himself interviewing Brad Pitt on the red carpet at last year’s event. He set off the comments with a caption reading, "Last year at the Golden Globes with Brad Pitt on the red carpet. This year I'm home with my kids cleaning up dog crap on my carpet." He added the hashtags "FromBradPittToDogS–" and "WhatADifferenceAYearMakes."

The post, which summed up how many felt about this year’s ceremony, drew plenty of reactions, including from the actor’s wife. In the comments section, Courtney Lopez offered her husband some advice, reminding him to "be sure to wash your hands after!" Comedian Josh Wolf humorously asked, "Which one is better," with Lopez responding, "tough call." Meanwhile, one fan chimed in with, "love how real u are. REAL LIFE."

While Lopez tuned into the night’s events from home like most of America, he wasn't free from Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's jokes. The two actresses, who returned to host the Golden Globes for the fourth time, gave Lopez a shout-out during their opening monologue, during which they clarified the differences between films and TV series.

Poehler began the monologue by stating, "At the Golden Globes, we give out awards for movies and TV, but it's hard to tell them apart this year because movie theaters were closed and we watched everything on our phones." She and Fey then went on to list the many ways to tell the two apart, with Fey stating, "If you're like, 'Mario Lopez is surprisingly good in this,' that is TV." The call out earned plenty of laughs from Lopez, who shared the moment to Instagram writing, "The Golden Globe, Emmy, and an Oscar shout out! The award show hat trick! Thanks for the love, ladies!"