Mariah Carey Set to Return to ‘Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve’

Mariah Carey will return to Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve to make up for last year’s disastrous performance, ABC and Dick Clark Productions said Friday.

“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018,” Carey and DCP said in a statement. “See you in Times Square!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

During last year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show, Carey stumbled during the performance, going off the lip-sync track that played. Carey’s earpiece apparently wasn’t working, at at one point, she just tried to keep up with her backup dances.

In February, Carey said she felt “victimized and vilified” after the incident, and people “didn’t understand” what went wrong.

“So imagine, [the ear piece is] no longer there, so you can’t hear the music, so if you can’t hear it, how can you sing to it? And if your mic is also effed up, you can’t hear, sing… all you can hear is the audience screaming, and a delayed musical moment and they’re already a few beats behind you,” Carey told the Associated Press.

She continued, “If my ears were in, maybe I could have heard music and done a few ad-libs and the show would have gone on. It just caused me a wreck of a New Year’s Eve, and that’s fine as long as they didn’t ruin anybody else’s holiday, that’s fine.”

This will be Carey’s third time on Rockin’ New Year’s Eve. She previously performed in 2005.

Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello and Sugarland will also headline the 2018 edition.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018 starts on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.