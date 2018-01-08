Mariah Carey Congratulates Oprah on Her Speech: ‘You Have Changed My Life’

Mariah Carey praised Oprah Winfrey as an “incredible role model” who changed her life after Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech.

“Congratulations @Oprah! You are an incredible role model,” Carey tweeted. “Thank you for your inspiring and moving words and for everything you have done for me personally. You have changed my life.”

Winfrey became the first African American woman to win the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“In 1982, Sidney [Poitier] received the Cecil B. DeMille award right here at the Golden Globes and it is not lost on me that at this moment, there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given this same award,” Winfrey said in her speech. “It is an honor — it is an honor and it is a privilege to share the evening with all of them and also with the incredible men and women who have inspired me, who challenged me, who sustained me and made my journey to this stage possible.”

During the speech, Winfrey also told the story of Recy Taylor, who was raped by six white men in 1944. She died earlier this month at age 97.

“Recy Taylor died ten days ago, just shy of her 98th birthday,” Winfrey said. “She lived as we all have lived, too many years in a culture broken by brutally powerful men. For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up.”

Carey was at the Golden Globes to present an award with Common. She also wore black to show solidarity for the “Time’s Up” initiative against sexual harassment. Carey also tweeted during the awards that she accidentally took Meryl Streep’s seat.

“Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg. Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat,” Carey tweeted.

She apologized to Streep, who told her, “You can take my seat any time!”

(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! 🙌🙌

(MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time! 😂😂

💖💖💖💖 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

Photo Credit: Paul Drinkwater / NBC