Mariah Carey Joins ‘The Voice’ as Knockouts Adviser

Iconic pop singer Mariah Carey has joined NBC’s The Voice as a Knockouts Adviser for the shows 15th season.

Carey made the announcement herself on her Instagram page.

“It’s a MOMENT,” she wrote in the post. “I’m advising for the [The Voice] Knockouts starting Monday 8/7c!”

Carey will be an adviser for judge Jennifer Hudson’s team, and is very excited to appear on the series.

“The sessions with the contestants, some of them have completely blown me away,” she said after the news revealed. “It’s like a humbling experience to be around all the raw talent.”

Many of Carey’s fans have taken to social media to share their excitement about the legendary diva appearing on The Voice.

“I’m so excited to watch!! I love you Mariah,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Can’t wait to see you!”

In addition to her new TV gig, Carey is also working on new music and has an upcoming tour scheduled.

She opened up about the new music while speaking to V Magazine in March, revealing that she is “restarting” and “working with Roc Nation now.”

“I had a really incredible meeting—just a musical, good meeting of the minds—with Jay Brown, Jay-Z, and Tata [Tyran Smith], who’s an incredible person. We all just kind of threw some ideas around, so we’re starting from the musical place rather than, like, what’s the hook? It’s gotta be done that way,” she explained.

Carey then went on to share how she initially connected with the group in the first place.

“Well, the first time I worked with Jay[-Z] was for the album Rainbow, on the song ‘Heartbreaker.’ We were at Mr Chow’s in New York—this is before everybody in the world knew who he was,” she recalled. “But we lovers of hip-hop knew who he was, and were very in awe of him, his talent, where he came from, his whole story and everything.”

“So we talked that night and ended up collaborating. I did something for him once, and then we talked about him doing this for me, so that was the first time we worked together,” Carey went on to say. “We just have a history as friends and as collaborators, so it’s kind of a thing that’s already been established.”

Fans can catch Carey on The Voice when a new episode airs on Monday, Oct 29, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.