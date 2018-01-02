Maria Menounos Weds Longtime Love in Surprise New Year’s Eve Ceremony

Weeks after sharing her inspiring story following brain surgery, Maria Menounos shared an even more special moment Sunday night.

Menounos married Keven Undergaro, her partner of 20 years, just before midnight during Fox’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, which Menounos co-hosted with Steve Harvey. Harvey officiated the wedding.

Menounos wore a Pronovias strapless lace “Randala”-designed gown, PEOPLE reports, with a matching lace detachable coat.

Her parents, Constantine and Lisa Menounos, were both in Times Square for the ceremony. She told them they were getting married during the live broadcast. Menounos told her mom, who is battling stage 4 brain cancer, that Kris Jenner recently gave her advice: “Tomorrow’s never promised.”

The former E! News host posted a photo on Instagram.

“Finally some good news for mom! We are getting married tonight in Times Square! I will be the coldest bride ever but the happiest! Seeing my parents happy means everything! #nye,” she captioned the photo.

“I got to spend the last 20 years with the greatest human being I have ever known. Maria, you are a blessing not just to my life, but to this whole world,” Undergaro said in his vows.