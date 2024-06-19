Marge Simpson Voice Actress Nancy MacKenzie Has Died

The Simpsons family is in mourning. Deadline reports that Nancy MacKenzie, who is best known as the voice of Marge Simpson in Latin America, has died at 81. She provided the Spanish dub for the popular character for the first 15 seasons. Her former co-star, Patricia Acevedo, who provides the Spanish dub for Lisa Simpson in Latin America, revealed the news on Instagram.

"It is with deep sadness, the Simpson kids (Lisa and Bart), announce the passing of our beloved mom, Marge Simpson (Nancy MacKenzie)," Acevedo wrote. "Rest in peace. You will never be forgotten." Alongside the message was a slideshow of photos of MacKenzie with the Latin American voice cast of The Simpsons throughout the years, as well as photos and videos of Marge and Lisa.

Born in Lima, Perú, MacKenzie made a name for herself as a voice actress in Mexico. On top of The Simpsons, her credits include Cruella de Ville, Daphne from The Thirteen Ghosts of Scooby-Doo, Sailor Galaxia in Sailor Moon Cosmos, Muppet Babies, Muppets Tonight, Babe, The Odyssey, and The Flinstones in Viva Rock Vegas. MacKenzie's dubbed numerous actresses, including Bette Midler and Diane Keaton.

A major cast change on The Simpsons occurred ahead of Season 16 due to a strike between Futura Doblaje y Regrabaciones and most of their actors working under the National Actors Association. Since the conflict wasn't resolved in time for the dubbing, Fox had fired most of the cast, with Marina Huerta taking over as the voice of Marge through Season 31. Claudia Motta has been dubbing Marge in Latin America since Season 32 and as of now, will continue on for the upcoming 36th season. Unlike many of the voice actors on The Simpsons, Marge was the only character that MacKenzie dubbed.

Homer Simpson's Latin American voice actor, Humberto Vélez, also paid tribute to his on-screen wife on Instagram. "Many hours together, working, traveling. A lifetime. It hurts me so much that you are gone, but I celebrate your way of joy, of being free, of living life to the fullest," Vélez shared. "Thank you for always listening to me, for your unconditional support in the union problem that we go through together. Thank you for the laughs, the debates, the trusts. Thank you for transitioning with me this part of life. You were, are and will be a fundamental part of the most important labor project of my work. You are many things. You are my wife Marge."