Mandy Moore Hopes ‘This Is Us’ Fans Can ‘Move Forward’ After Jack’s Death Scene

Mandy Moore really wants This Is Us fans to find closure after the upcoming Super Bowl episode.

The actress, who plays the role of Rebecca Pearson both in the past and in the present, told Entertainment Tonight what viewers can expect from the next heartbreaking hour of the NBC hit drama.

“I can’t wait for fans to see our Super Bowl episode. People will get a lot of answers and will be able to move forward,” Moore said of the episode, which will finally show Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death. “I think for everybody’s sake it’ll be a good thing.”

After Tuesday’s episode, viewers found out the home fire that eventually takes Jack’s life started after the family slow cooker short fused and caught on fire.

Ventimiglia warned fans the post-Super Bowl episode will be difficult for viewers who have become attached to the beloved Pearson family patriarch.

“It’s just an absolute soul-crushing event,” Ventimiglia said. “Once you figure out the moment where it’s going to happen, you may get some hope — and then it’s all going to go away.” He has another way of putting it: “I think the best thing I can say — or the worst thing I can say — is: It’s going to be f—ing painful.“

“When they learn what happened to Jack, I think people are going to find themselves surprised with their own emotion,” he continued. “I really think people are going to have a hard time accepting it, but what they should know is that even when we do find out Jack’s death, it doesn’t mean that Jack goes away. That’s a good thing to remind people of — I’m not going away from the show, Jack is still around. There is still so much story to mine in this world of This Is Us.”

“I think at that point then you gotta start wondering if anyone else is going to die. I’m going, ‘Whoo! All right! I’m off the hook!’” He joked.

This Is Us will air its next episode Sunday, Feb. 4 after the Super Bowl on NBC. The show regularly airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.