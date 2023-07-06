Major YouTube Star Wants to Join 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Universe

Netflix's highly-anticipated live-action series remake of Avatar: The Last Airbender may have already found its cast, but one major YouTube star is hoping to somehow get involved in the growing universe. Eugene Lee Yang, known as one member of the famous Try Guys, wants to follow up his current role in Netflix's Nimona with a role in the Avatar universe.

Yang opened up about his desire to be involved in the expansive universe in a recent discussion with ComicBook.com. Asked if there is another franchise he would like to someday join, Yang didn't hesitate, sharing, "Avatar The Last Airbender, full stop." According to Yang, his desire to join the franchise is no secret. "They know," he said, adding, "We're talking a little bit, but talk about some queer world building. You got to get some queer people in it. That's pie in the sky for me. Pie in the sky."

The Avatar universe is currently going strong. In addition to a new animated film and a new animated series about the Earth Avatar, Netflix is set to release its long-awaited Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation in 2024. Dubbed by the streamer as "an authentic adaptation of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series" of the same name, now "reimagined as a live-action adventure," the upcoming show is set in a world divided into nations corresponding with the four elements. "Benders" from each nation have the ability to manipulate one of the elements through martial arts, but the Avatar, a child named Aang, is able to control all four elements. The series stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, and Dallas Liu as Zuko. The supporting cast includes Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh.

Yang possibly becoming involved in the Avatar franchise sometime in the future isn't that far-fetched of an idea. In 2020, the YouTuber went viral after he cosplayed as several Avatar characters, including Zuko, Zuko's sister Azula, and Kyoshi.

While Yang doesn't appear to currently be attached to any current or upcoming Avatar projects, his star is certainly on the rise. Yang can currently be seen as Ambrosius Goldenloin in Nimona, a Netflix film that centers around Ballister Boldheart, a knight framed for a crime he didn't commit. The only person who can prove his innocence is Nimona, a shape-shifting teen who might also be a monster he's sworn to kill. Yang's other credits include Squad Wars and Comfort Girls, among others. He is also well-known as a member of the Try Guys.