Major Update on 'Good Girls' Future Amid Cancellation Fears

✖

On Friday, NBC will become the first broadcast network to unveil its fall 2021 schedule, revealing the fates of several shows currently hanging in limbo. Among those shows is Good Girls, the fan-favorite comedy-drama crime series starring Mad Men alum Christina Hendricks and former Parks and Recreation star Retta. The series is currently in the midst of airing its fourth season, but the fate of a possible Season 5 is not yet known. As the network prepares to give fans a first-look at their fall TV slate, some major news has dropped hinting at the fate of Good Girls.

According to Deadline, Good Girls is "truly in limbo." This year, as NBC works to flesh out its TV slate, the network is said to be looking heavily at linear performance, and the series is only "a middling Live+Same Day linear performer at best." This does not mean that the series is bound for cancellation. Instead, the outlet suggests Good Girls may make the move from broadcast TV to streaming. The series has a lucrative co-production/international distribution deal with Netflix and brings in substantial revenue to NBC sibling Universal Television. In fact, Good Girls was NBC's No. 2 show on digital platforms. While it is possible NBC could greenlight a Season 5 pickup, Deadline reports the network is also "crunching the numbers" to see if the series can sustain itself on Netflix only under the existing deal structure.

Should Good Girls make the move to Netflix, it would not be the first series to do so. The streamer's hit psychological thriller You debuted its premiere season on Lifetime before making the jump to the streaming service, where it has enjoyed major success. Netflix could similarly swoop in and make Good Girls a Netflix original should NBC decide not to move forward with a fifth season.

Fans will ultimately have to wait and see. The outlet reports that Good Girls is one of the network's four bubble series, a show nearing the end of a season with its fate still hanging in the balance. The other three shows are Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Manifest, and Debris. While NBC will unveil its fall schedule this week, it is likely fans will have to wait a little longer to learn the fates of these four shows.

Created by Jenna Bans, who worked on Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, Good Girls stars Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman as a group of suburban Michigan mothers who decide to steal from a supermarket to help make ends meet at the beginning of the show. The successful crime gets them deeper into the seedier underworld. The cast also features Reno Wilson, Manny Montanna, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard and Matthew Lillard.