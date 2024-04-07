Major 'The Good Doctor' Character Dies, and Fans Are Devastated

The latest episode of The Good Doctor killed off Noah Galvin's Dr. Asher Wolke, and fans are heartbroken. In the final minutes of Season 7, Episode 5 "Who At Peace," Asher was dropping off a rabbi at a synagogue, only the two of them found thugs vandalizing the place. While Asher was able to get them to leave by threatening to call the cops, they didn't exactly leave completely. The young doctor was on his way back to his car to drive to dinner, where boyfriend Jermone was waiting for him with a ring to propose with.

Unfortunately, the thugs were following Asher to his car and delivered a fatal blow to the back of his head. Considering The Good Doctor is in its finale season and Asher nearly got engaged, it makes it even more devastating. Fans came together on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their anger, frustration, and sadness, and it's still hard to believe.