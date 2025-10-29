Major Taylor Sheridan TV Show ‘in Danger’ of Cancellation as Paramount Exit Looms

One of Taylor Sheridan’s biggest shows might be up for cancellation now that the TV juggernaut is leaving Paramount.

A report from Deadline says that Sheridan’s discovery of Lioness being near cancellation due to budget concerns was a major reason he decided to jump ship to NBCUniversal, who are reportedly paying him one billion dollars to produce 20 shows for the network and its streamer Peacock.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not only did Sheridan hear that Lioness was close to being cancelled due to rising costs, but Paramount made a different series deal with series star Nicole Kidman and never informed Sheridan of it.

The decision—along with his upcoming series, The Correspondent, being removed from the 2026 slate at Paramount—made Sheridan feel like he was being iced out of the studio’s plans.

It’s a shocking move by Paramount, especially since Paramount’s new CEO David Ellison told CNBC in August that Sheridan was a “singular genius” and that his “goal is to have Taylor call Paramount his home for as long as he wants to be telling stories.”

Ironically, Paramount sold NBC the rights to re-runs of Yellowstone for cheap some time ago to stream on Peacock. Now, NBC is the home of all of Sheridan’s output, not just the series that made him famous.

Both seasons of Lioness are streaming now on Paramount+.