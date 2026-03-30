Major Prime Video Series Halted as Star Suffers Injury

Sophie Turner has been injured, halting filming on Prime Video’s much-anticipated Tomb Raider series, which stars the Game of Thrones actress as the iconic adventurer Lara Croft.

“Sophie Turner recently experienced a minor injury,” Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement to Deadline on Sunday. “As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover. We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible.”

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LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 12: Sophie Turner attends the “Steal” BAFTA Screening at BAFTA on January 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Details of Turner’s injury remain unclear, including whether she was on set when she sustained it, but it will reportedly shut down filming for two weeks. The crew will continue to be paid.

Amazon MGM Studios previously announced in January that production for the adaptation of the popular video game franchise by the same name had begun filming, releasing a first look of Turner as Croft. The series, which is filming the majority of its scenes in the U.K., does not have a release date at this time.

In addition to Turner, the Tomb Raider cast also includes Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie and August Wittgenstein.

Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was announced in 2024 as creator, writer, executive producer and co-showrunner behind the first live-action Tomb Raider series, saying in a statement at the time, “If I could tell my teenage self that this was happening, I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators.”

That September, Turner was officially named as the adaptation’s Croft. “I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team. It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving,” Waller-Bridge said in a statement at the time.

Showrunning alongside Waller-Bridge is Chad Hodge, who also serves as executive producer. Jonathan Van Tulleken directs and executive produces. Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins executive produce through Wells Street Films, while Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg and Timothy I. Stevenson executive produce through Story Kitchen, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television. Matt McInnis is a co-executive producer, and Jan R. Martin is a producer.